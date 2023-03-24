Fort Kent Branch Temporarily Closed Because of Alleged Community Threat

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An update now according to the Acadia FCU Facebook Page, quote, “Effective 8:00 a.m., the situation has been resolved and the Fort Kent branch and Pleasant St. Operations Center will be open today. We are thankful for local law enforcement for keeping everyone safe!” Earlier this morning, the financial institution posted this to their Facebook Page saying quote “According to the A community threat in downtown Fort Kent has prompted us to close our 9 East Main St. branch and Pleasant St. Operations Center until the situation has been resolved. We will re-open once the situation has been resolved. In the meantime, please avoid traveling along Main Street until the situation has been deemed safe by law enforcement. Affected members, please use Digital Banking, CardValet, Teller Phone, or our AcadiaGO mobile app for most of your banking needs. You may also call us at 1-855-692-2234, as many of your transactions can be conducted over the phone. " Newssource 8 did reach out to the Fort Kent Police Department who did confirm something occurred in that community. We have dispatched a news crew to the vicinity to learn more. We will update the public as more details become available.

