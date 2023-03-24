Fort Kent Schools Close due to Multiple Gunshots Near Schools

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Kent schools are closed Friday after police received several calls of multiple gunshots near the schools.

The calls came in just before 6 a.m. in the vicinity of Pleasant Street, School Street, and University Drive.

The decision to cancel school was a mutual one between Fort Kent police and the superintendent.

Police say they were able to pinpoint the shots were coming from East Main Street.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation continues.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of Main street to the intersection of Fort Street on Route One in Caribou is...
Traffic accident closes Route One in Caribou
daniel
Beloved Caribou Firefighter and Captain Fatal Casualty in Motor Vehicle Accident
Presque Isle man arraigned for robbing two banks in half hour
New Details about Back-To-Back Bank Robberies on Monday
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Fort Kent Branch Temporarily Closed Because of Alleged Community Threat
Aroostook Savings and Loan
UPDATE: Suspect Named in Back to Back Aroostook County Bank Robberies

Latest News

daniel
Beloved Caribou Firefighter and Captain Fatal Casualty in Motor Vehicle Accident
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Fort Kent Branch Temporarily Closed Because of Alleged Community Threat
The intersection of Main street to the intersection of Fort Street on Route One in Caribou is...
Traffic accident closes Route One in Caribou
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery...
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery products from US to Canada