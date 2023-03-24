Plenty of Sunshine Tomorrow, Before Snow Returns for Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We had some snow make for slippery travel during much of the afternoon and evening hours yesterday. Looking at some of the snowfall reports, the central part of the county ended up being the jackpot with this system, with higher end amounts being reported there. Working further north in the county, snowfall totals were closer to half a foot if not under, with southern Aroostook picking up the lightest amounts with only a couple of inches being reported there.

Snowfall Reports (From Yesterday) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that has brought improvement through the day today, however it is expected to weaken during the day tomorrow. While tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine, cloud cover quickly increases going into the afternoon, resulting in our next system working its way into the region. Snow is expected to be heavy at times during the day Sunday with gusty winds resulting in reduced visibility for much of the day. Some improvement is eventually expected monday, with scattered snow showers lingering during the morning hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows clouds decreasing through the rest of the overnight. This will leave us with partly to mostly clear skies going into tomorrow morning. Some computer models are showing cloud cover sticking around into tomorrow morning, however i think these models have too much moisture in the upper levels. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most spots. Northwesterly winds are expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, however they won’t be as gusty as what we saw during the day today. These winds will also help to bring colder air back into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine, however cloud cover will be increasing from the southwest going into the afternoon and evening. I don’t think snow shower activity makes it back into the county before midnight tomorrow, so overall a decent day is in store. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb back up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Northerly winds will be shifting into the east but will remain light through much of the day. This is setting us up for stronger winds once again going into Sunday.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has placed the entire county under a Winter Storm Watch going into Sunday. Right now, the timeline is still a bit too uncertain, along with intensity of snowfall bands, however, expect this to be upgraded to either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning sometime tomorrow.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour into the early morning hours of Sunday shows the leading edge of snow shower activity working through as light to moderate snow showers. More steady activity is expected mid to late morning Sunday, with moderate to heavy snow expected by the afternoon. Activity eventually tapers off to just snow showers Sunday evening, with scattered snow shower chances remaining in the forecast going into the day monday. Temperatures Sunday will hover right around the freezing mark for many spots during the day. Southeasterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times, resulting in blowing snow and reduced visibility for much of the afternoon.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall potential with this system does look to be more compared to what we saw with this last system. 6 to 9 inches plus will do it for most spots north of Houlton, with higher amounts once again expected through the St. John Valley. Places south of Houlton still stand a chance to see a measurable snow, however it looks like it will be closer to 6 inches versus more than 6. Snow showers linger into monday, with additional accumulations of a dusting to as much as an inch possible.

Snowfall Potential (Sunday - Monday AM) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Stay safe out there!

