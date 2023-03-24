Throwback Thursday - Awaiting Spring’s Arrival

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

After a long, cold winter, many of us are eagerly awaiting the arrival of spring. With warmer temperatures and melting snow, it’s natural to wonder if we’ve finally turned the corner. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

Springtime often brings with it a sense of renewal and hope, a time when we can bid farewell to the harsh winter months. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we dial the time machine back to 1982 when WAGM reporter Al Feinberg visited the National Weather Service in Caribou to get some insight into the winter they’d just experienced and whether spring was truly here.

Because it was such a beautiful day today, well, we thought we’d try to find out if we could really start rejoicing about the advent of spring. So with all do respects to NewsLine8′s crack meteorologist, looking a bit snowy here, we traveled to the national weather service in caribou to find out just how bad this winter has been.

“We’ve had more snow than usual. We have right now 121 inches, our normal is 112 and it appears that we have more snow on the ground now than other years because we didn’t have that January thaw and overall I feel that the weather has warmed up considerably in the last week or so.”

“Can you unequivocally state that it wont snow again.”

“I can state that we will have more snow because into next month we have an average of 8 inches. There’s only 1 year that we had a trace but all other years we meaned out about 8 inches. So we can expect some more snow, maybe 10 more inches but they wont last long on the ground. Our temperature has risen above the freezing mark during the day which makes the snow, more or less, melt more rapidly than if it wasn’t”

“But just in case anybody feels like hiding away in the basement or something you can say that we’ve turned the corner pretty much.”

“I would think so, I would say that once the temperature goes up above freezing and the occasional storm, as far as I’m concerned, spring is here.”

Although the winter here in Aroostook county was brutal, it could have been worse you know? Mr. Masis once spent 13 months in Antarctica, that’s the south pole. The winter there lasted almost 10 months out of the year and low temperatures frequently reached 100 degrees below zero.

For NewsLine8, I’m Al Feinberg

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.