Fatal Madawaska Accident

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a home in Madawaska. According to Madawaska Police Chief Ross DuBois, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 8:35pm, Madawaska Police, Fire and EMS responded to 147 Belleview Avenue after receiving a report of a vehicle leaving the roadway and crashing into a residence. 47 year old Shawn Cote of Madawaska was traveling south on 19th Avenue in a 2011 Ford Econoline van, when he failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Belleview Avenue. Cote left the roadway, striking the home.  The vehicle entered the living room, killing the homeowner, 71 year old David Morin. Cote was also pronounced deceased at the scene. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

