Cloud Cover Remains in Place Tomorrow, with Isolated Snow Showers Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a more measurable snow from the system that we saw during the day yesterday. Most spots saw between 6 to 9 inches of snow, with a few isolated spots getting 10 inches. Southern Aroostook was originally expected to see less snow from this system, but still reported snowfall amounts between 4 to 6 inches. Most of this snow has melted during the day today thanks to mild temperatures across the county.

Snowfall Reports (From Yesterday) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure sitting off to our west. Right now, a stronger area of high pressure sitting out in the Atlantic is keeping this from moving into the region, and will allow for this low pressure system to move to the south of us during the day tomorrow, keeping cloud cover and isolated snow shower chances in place. Wednesday looks to be a better day as high pressure briefly takes over and some sunshine is possible, before another system brings a cold front through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, sparking off a stronger line of snow showers.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows cloud cover continuing to thicken through the overnight hours. Snow showers are expected to taper off later this evening, with activity not expected again until after sunrise tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower to mid-20s in most spots. Northerly winds look to remain light during the overnight hours. That combined with cloud cover means temperature won’t fall back as much as they would have with clear skies.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tuesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers are expected to bubble up but remain isolated in nature going through the morning hours tomorrow. By the afternoon, show showers will begin to taper off, and cloud cover is expected to break apart, leaving us with some sunshine late in the day tomorrow. Cloud cover continues to break apart tomorrow night, along with isolated snow shower chances sticking with us. It’s not until the early morning hours of Wednesday that cloud cover is expected to break apart. High temperatures tomorrow look to rebound into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Northerly winds are still expected to be light through the day tomorrow, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening's forecast can be found on this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

