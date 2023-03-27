Clouds Stick Around for the Daytime with Isolated Showers Likely

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. After a quiet first half of the weekend we had the leading edge of some snow develop into the region late in the evening on Saturday. That extended into most of the daytime on Sunday as well. It did get moderate at times leading into the afternoon. A lot of the snow that did fall had a bit of a heavy and wet consistency to it, so you will want to keep that in mind clearing it this morning.

Snow Reports 2 (WAGM)

Recapping some of the totals that have been recorded so far, the highest totals came from the far northern half of the county. The highest total did come from fort kent at nine inches. Caribou picked up just over seven inches. That breaks the record for recorded snowfall in a day. Even limestone and Van Buren were right around the six inch mark.

Snow Reports so far (WAGM)

The lowest totals came from points south. We can see Houlton recorded just under six inches. Here in Presque Isle, we had just under five inches fall. Because this system did not wrap up until we headed into the early morning hours of today, it’s likely we will have some accumulation added to these totals going through the daytime.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system responsible for providing yesterday’s snow now sitting well off to our east at this point. It is close enough to the region to continue to bring us some cloud cover throughout the daytime today with more breaks likely by the time we head into the afternoon. The area of organized precipitation to the south will stay to the south thanks in part to a stronger area of high pressure advancing into the region.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By this afternoon, mild temperatures return with most spots landing into the upper thirties and lower forties. Because temperatures will be well above the freezing mark, it’s likely we will be dealing with some melting onto the roadways. Timing things out for you today, the better chance for any isolated showers developing will be centered towards the morning hours. Anything we do see will be quick to exit the region to the east. The rest of us remain blanketed into the cloud cover throughout the day. More breaks in the cloud cover are likely as we head into the evening, but clouds will quickly fill back in. Because clouds will continue our low temperatures will only fall back into the mid to upper twenties. while temperatures remain below the freezing mark, it’s likely we could be dealing with some refreezing onto the roadways, so you will want to keep that in mind heading out the door tomorrow morning as well.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we start the daytime off blanketed underneath the cloud cover. More sunshine develops in time for the second half of the daytime once again allowing for some melting to occur.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

