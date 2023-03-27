Tractor trailer accident in Mars Hill

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Speed and poor road conditions are being blamed for an accident in Mars Hill. According to the state police, 24 year old Jesus Javier Montano of Hialeah, Florida was driving his 2013 Kenworth trailer truck north on Route 1A in Mars Hill. Police say Montano came to a sharp turn and lost control of his loaded trailer truck. The truck slid across the opposite lane of travel and crashed into the guard rails on the bridge. The most rear axle on the truck caught a cement upright and ripped it off the bridges structure. Montano’s truck continued down the roadway for a short distance before crossing back into the northern lane. Montano’s truck then went off the roadway and came to final rest in the woods against some trees. A section of Route 1A was shut down for a couple of hours while the truck and trailer were removed. It is believed that speed and poor road conditions were factors in the crash. Montano was not injured in the crash and the truck and bridge sustained a large amount of damage. Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by Mars Hill Fire Department. MDOT was called to the scene to inspect the bridge. They advised the bridge was still structurally sound and passable.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.