Cloud Cover Sticks Around with Isolated Showers Likely

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. After more cloud cover and isolated showers throughout the daytime yesterday, the clouds have continued this morning and some spots are dealing with isolate snow showers.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We will have some additional chances for isolated showers developing today. This morning’s weather setup shows a cold front sitting just to our north close enough to provide the isolated showers and the cloud cover. Once we get through the isolated showers and cloud cover more sunshine develops in time for the second half of the daytime tomorrow. We are continuing to track the potential for some snow showers in time for the morning hours of Thursday.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By this afternoon, temperatures will spend another day into the upper thirties and even lower forties in some spots. Clouds do stick around for most of the day. However it’s likely we could be dealing with some additional melting this afternoon because of temperatures being well above the freezing mark. Going hour by hour for you, most of the daytime remains dry. The better chance for any additional isolated showers developing will be centered towards this afternoon and into the evening. Once we get through the isolated showers, clouds attempt to break apart, but it will be short lived as clouds fill back in overnight. However, we will transition to more of a partly cloudy state. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some more isolated showers popping up by the time we head into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall back closer to the low to mid twenties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Wednesday’s highs spend another day into the upper thirties and lower forties. More sunshine is expected in time for the second half of the daytime, but it is short lived. Clouds will eventually fill back in out ahead of a cold front entering the region. That will bring some moderate to heavy snow showers in time for the overnight hours and leading into the morning commute Thursday. While the snow showers will be quick to move through the region they will likely limit visibility and create a quick couple of inches onto the roadways. This is something we will continue to track for you leading into Thursday.

