Cloudy Skies Expected to Start Tomorrow, with More Sunshine and Mild Temperatures by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows a weak cold front working through the state this evening. This will bring any shower activity to an end later tonight and leave us with clearing skies going into the day tomorrow. With light winds and sunshine by the afternoon, tomorrow ends up being another mild day with high temperatures making it into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Another cold front races east tomorrow night, bringing with it a potent round of snow showers and squalls to the region, which could put down a quick inch or two before the morning commute Thursday. Once the cold front passes through, winds shift into the northwest, and temperatures are expected to remain cooler over during the day Thursday. Cooler weather doesn’t last long, as warmer air and rain shower chances return to the forecast going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows shower chances continuing to taper off, with cloud cover lingering through the rest of the overnight hours. Shower chances possibly return going into the morning hours of Wednesday, before skies clear out by the afternoon. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s for most spots. While northwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, they won’t have much of an impact on our air temperatures.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Starting off tomorrow, there still could be enough instability for light snow showers to start tomorrow, before cloud cover begins to break apart during the late morning hours. Sunshine is expected over western spots first during the early afternoon, before spreading east mid to late afternoon. This will result in a nice end to the day for most spots with partly to mostly clear skies. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to what we saw today, making it up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Westerly winds are still expected to be light during the day, once again not having much impact on temperatures. Sunshine during the afternoon hours will help boost temperatures a couple more degrees, resulting in high temperatures being set late in the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow night shows cloud cover quickly increasing during the overnight hours. Snow showers form a line along the cold front and pass through the region going through the early morning hours. Snow shower activity looks to wrap up over western parts of the county before sunrise, with snow showers lasting an additional hour or two after sunrise for eastern spots. This will likely impact the morning commute with the timing, however with snow shower activity not continuing through the day, the overall impact looks to be lower. Westerly winds pick up during the day Thursday, resulting in blowing snow concerns across the county through the evening hours. Clearing skies are expected Thursday evening, with more sunshine now expected going into the day Friday. Snowfall with this system doesn’t appear to be much, with most spots across the county picking up 1 to 3 inches of snow. Some of the higher elevation and snow prone spots will likely see three inches plus, but overall, I think this snow will be enough to make the roads greasy and travel difficult for much of the day Thursday.

Snowfall Potential (Through Thursday AM) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

