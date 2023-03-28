Limestone Town Office Open With Limited Hours

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Limestone Town Office is back open again on a limited schedule after it had been closed last week citing a lack of staff. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“It’s not that we can’t find them, we have lots of applicants, but very few with experience as a manager, as somebody responsible for the accounting and so forth.”

The town of Limestone has been plagued by a problem that’s affected nearly every industry recently. Staffing. Last week, Interim Town Manager Walter Elliot made the decision to close the office due to a lack of a town clerk to process vehicle registrations and taxes. He’s worked out a temporary solution for the time being with a clerk present from 2-4 pm and hopes things will start to turn around.

“I talked to one of the previous ones that left because she didn’t think she could handle it. I needed somebody just to keep collecting taxes and doing registrations and stuff. So I talked to her and I asked her to come back and so she came back for two hours a day because that’s outside of the other job that she has. Starting today we just hired a clerk and she used to work here formerly so we’re getting her back into everything”

And it’s not just Clerk positions that have been difficult to keep filled, Elliot says he’s been interim town manager since last September, following a string of prior town managers who were either let go or quit over the past few years. The search for a permanent replacement has been unsuccessful thus far.

“It has to be somebody that can work all these avenues. The previous managers, I think they did as well as they could and I don’t fault any of them for what they’ve done, I just feel that the board felt that certain qualities weren’t there and they just weren’t willing to keep dealing with it.”

In addition Elliot says their also looking for positions within the Limestone Police Department. On top of everything else, Elliot says the interim police chief has given his notice.

“With police its more or less the fact that we can’t get others in here, so his job is really tough trying to organize and he can’t do anything if he doesn’t have the people to work with”

Elliot says his strategy for the town involves cross training, with staff members learning multiple jobs to fill absences when necessary.

