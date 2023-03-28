Operation Hunger Partnerships

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Thursday, WAGM in partnership with Catholic Charities and the United Way will be holding a telethon to raise money to feed people in Aroostook County.

This marks the 5th Operation Hunger Telethon. With inflation in the cost of food, heating, medications and electricity, many are having to choose what they will pay for and what they will go without. The partnership between WAGM, United Way and Catholic Charities has raised thousands of dollars over the years, helping make that choice easier for people, by providing vital food they need.

Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook says, “The partnership that we have created over the years has been able to make such a difference and make such a big impact on Aroostook County. With all of us working together we’re able to reach more than just one of us working alone could and so we are so appreciative and excited to see what happens this year.”

Dixie Shaw, Program Director for Hunger and Relief Services at Catholic Charities says, “With this partnership with WAGM, it’s allowed us to spread the word if you will that this is real, this is here and this is now and we need your help. And the United Way has supported our efforts at Catholic Charities for over 20 years. It’s been a wonderful opportunity to have them help us and we need the funding. They provide funding where often times, no other place will.”

Kelly Landeen, Vice President and General Manager of WAGM adds, “We come together with United Way, Catholic Charities to do these telethons because they are doing the same mission we are, we are here for the community and that’s what drives them. They are here for the community. They see a community need and they fulfill it.”

To donate to help feed people in Aroostook County, you can visit our website at wagmtv.com or call in a donation on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.