QuoggyFest brings community together for outdoor ski fun

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fun and excitement at Quoggy Jo Ski Center as they held a big fundraiser on Saturday.

Many enjoyed ski races, live music by Too Far North, a huge BBQ, and then capped off the night with Fireworks. Chris Kilcollins, one of the event organizers says it’s nice to see the community come together to support skiing in the county.

Chris Kilcollins: “This event is special, it’s the end of the season. It’s kind of a bittersweet, goodbye to the winter season. But it’s what keeps our funding for the rest of the year. So without this event and contributions made here today and the donations made. We would have to probably change some of our bottom line business strategy. And it may if we go on that route, may end up turning some people off from being able to ski due to the price points.”

Kilcollins says it was a great turnout and looks forward to continuing this fundraiser for years to come.

