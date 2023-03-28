Spring Sportsman’s Show returns after three year hiatus

By Isaac Potter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Fish and Game Club’s Spring Sportsman’s show made its return this weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

It didn’t take long for Gentile Hall in Presque Isle to be filled with people for the Presque Isle Fish and Game Club’s Spring Sportsman’s Show. The Spring Sportsman’s show has been going on for a little over 20 years, but this year marked the first time in three years having the event due to the pandemic. Nick Archer, the Show Chairperson, was excited to have the event back for the public.

Nick Archer: “We had to work at it to bring it back, it was like starting all over again. New relationships, a lot changes over three years, so we have new people that came in that we were able to find, and they were really impressed with the location. And they are really impressed with the family atmosphere that we have here.”

There were more than 75 exhibitors at the event from throughout Maine, New Brunswick. Labrador, Quebec, and New England.

Nick Archer: “So we have the Maine Spaniel Field Trial Club, they have the little dogs here. And we have a couple of shows a day I think at 10 and 2. The sportsmen alliance of Maine, they are the outdoor advocate for people who fish, hunt, and trap. Inland fish and wildlife is here, operation game thief is here, a number of sporting camps. You can learn how to make snow shoes here, taxidermy, fire arms, usage and sales, and ATV’s of course. Plourde and Plourde’s a big presence here, we got a little bit of everything.”

Archer says what makes the event special is bringing the community together as they kick off the Spring season.

Nick Archer: “It’s the family, it’s the way we organize it around the family. We get a lot of kids, grandparents, coming together and we see them every year. We get to reunite ourselves with the familiar faces, but it’s all about the family.”

Lots of fun and excitement as many are getting ready for what lies ahead for the spring season. Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

