House fire happening in Ashland

House fire in Ashland
House fire in Ashland(wagm)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) – A suspicious house fire in Ashland.  According to Ashland Police Chief Cyr Martin, the Ashland Fire Department received a call at 12:18 p.m. to respond to a house fire at 51 Presque Isle Rd in Ashland.  Once there, they were able to put out the fire. Mutual aid was provided by Portage Lake Fire Department and Masardis Volunteer Fire Department. Cyr says, the Fire Marshall is currently working with the Ashland Police Department to investigate the cause of the fire as it is suspicious. WAGM is following the situation and will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Fatal Madawaska Accident
A woman is suing both a fertility doctor and University of Louisville Health under Kentucky’s...
Fertility doctor used his own sperm to inseminate woman, lawsuit says
Spring Sportsman’s Show returns after three year hiatus
Spring Sportsman’s Show returns after three year hiatus
Limestone Staffing
Limestone Town Office Open With Limited Hours
Mars Hill accident
Tractor trailer accident in Mars Hill

Latest News

Operation Hunger
Operation Hunger: Inflation impacts Catholic Charities
Operation Hunger
Operation Hunger Telethon Inflation Impacts Catholic Charities
Operation Hunger Partnership
Operation Hunger Partnerships
Operation Hunger Partnership
Operation Hunger Partnerships