House fire happening in Ashland

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) – A suspicious house fire in Ashland. According to Ashland Police Chief Cyr Martin, the Ashland Fire Department received a call at 12:18 p.m. to respond to a house fire at 51 Presque Isle Rd in Ashland. Once there, they were able to put out the fire. Mutual aid was provided by Portage Lake Fire Department and Masardis Volunteer Fire Department. Cyr says, the Fire Marshall is currently working with the Ashland Police Department to investigate the cause of the fire as it is suspicious. WAGM is following the situation and will update as more information becomes available.

