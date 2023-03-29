More Sunshine Into the Afternoon Before Clouds Increase with Snow Showers Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. After being blanketed in the cloud cover for most of the daytime yesterday, clouds began to break apart leading into the evening. That has transitioned us to more of a partly cloudy state this morning. As we go through the course of the next couple of hours, more sunshine will develop.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure just of to our west. That will provide us with the sunshine today. However it will be short lived because we do have a stronger arctic front to the west. It will be quick to enter the region increasing our cloud cover and bringing some moderate to heavy snow showers in the region in time for the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Snow Showers (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, clouds continue to break apart leading into the afternoon. By then our high temperatures will increase into the upper thirties and lower forties. We remain dry right through the evening commute as well, but once we get to that point, we start to see the leading edge of the cloud cover to the west out ahead of this arctic front. It’s not until the early morning hours of tomorrow where we start to see the snow showers develop. These do have the potential of becoming moderate at times and even limiting visibility. The good news is that most of the activity exits the region in time for the morning commute. However, there will likely be slick spots on the roadways because of the accumulation from this line of snow showers. Clouds continue on the backside of the system and I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some isolated showers. Snowfall accumulations with this system will be on the lower end in the one to three inch range but, a lot of it will accumulate within a couple hours. The highest totals will likely be centered towards portions of Western New Brunswick.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

Even though this system wraps up just after the morning commute, we will be dealing with the potential of gusty winds throughout the daytime tomorrow. That will bring up the potential for blowing snow onto the roadways. this could also limit visibility in some spots so you will want to keep that in mind.

