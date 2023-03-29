Operation Hunger: Inflation impacts Catholic Charities

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Inflation has stretched everyone’s finances further than in the past. Many are having to choose between things like food, heat or medications. Dixie Shaw, Program Director for Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine says, “But when you’re talking about 60 to 70 tractor trailer trucks full of food a year, to take care of the needs of this county, that’s a tremendous amount of food and it’s a tremendous cost. And it’s more costly now then ever before.”

And that is why WAGM, United Way of Aroostook and Catholic Charities are coming together to raise money to feed people in the County. Both Shaw and Jon Blanchard, the Assistant Program Director say, need and cost of food keep going up, while the budget stays the same.

Blanchard says, “Good Shepherd is the one that we do our ordering from and the prices there, while their prices are deeply discounted for food banks like us, which we’re very thankful, but the prices, I’ve noticed, even just in the last 6 months have been rising steadily and of course our budget is pretty steady month to month. It is difficult to meet the need.”

Shaw adds, “Going to the grocery store, picking up a shopping cart full of food for a family of say maybe 3 or 4 people...think of that times 28 food pantries and the 50 to 100 to 200 to 250 they’re serving each month. That’s a lot of food!”

Shaw says telethon money is divided out between the 12 months to ensure there is money available to purchase food.

“It costs a lot of money to give out free food and I can’t stress that enough. It’s not always free. We do have a shared cost with Good Shepherd so we do have to purchase some items. They do have some freebies, but it’s not always exactly what we need. So, we do have to make those dollars stretch as far as we can and so we get the best deals we can and spend every penny of it on food.” according to Shaw.

Blanchard says, “I was very surprised at how much need there is and how much food we’re able to put through this warehouse, every single month.”

If you would like to donate you can visit our website at wagmtv.com or call in to donate on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.