Snow Showers and Squalls Expected Early Thursday, with Blowing Snow Impacting Travel During the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure quickly racing east this evening. This is expected to impact us during the early morning hours of Thursday, with timing pretty much setting up right before the morning commute. Once this passes, cloudy skies are expected to linger through the day Thursday as northwesterly winds become gusty, this will leave blowing snow risks in place across the county Thursday, before winds settle down going into Thursday night. Thursday is also expected to be an unseasonably cold day, with temperatures running a good 10 to 20 degrees below average. Temperatures aren’t expected to remain this chilly, with warmer air returning along with some sunshine to start Friday, before cloud cover increases ahead of a bigger system Friday night into Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover quickly increasing once again late this evening. Snow showers are expected to begin over western parts of the county after midnight and continue to work east in a sharper line going into Thursday morning. While snow showers and squalls only last a couple of hours, they will be stronger in nature, with reduced visibility and a quick coating to as much as a couple of inches possible with this as it passes through the region. The timing of this isn’t great for eastern parts of the county, with snow showers looking to begin between 3 and 4 in the morning, and lasting through the morning commute tomorrow. Snowfall with this system still appears to be a consistent 1 to as much as 3 inches of snow possible across the county. I think eastern spots have the best chance of seeing the most snow, with snow showers lingering into the morning hours tomorrow. Keep in mind this snow will also be difficult to measure, as blowing snow will be an issue going through the day tomorrow.

Snowfall Potential (Early Thursday Morning) (WAGM-TV)

Winds will be shifting into the west northwest during the day tomorrow, with wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph possible during the day. While this won’t create much concern with tree damage or power outage risk, it will keep blowing snow an issue through the day tomorrow. Temperatures aren’t expected to warm up during the day, meaning blowing snow will continue to be an issue until temperatures warm back up during the day Friday.

Future Wind Gusts (1PM Thursday) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows the potential of seeing some breaks in the clouds once the cold front passes through tomorrow. Otherwise expect skies to remain partly to mostly cloudy, with blowing snow keeping roads on the slick side for much of the day. Northwesterly winds will also keep temperatures feeling colder than what the thermometer reads, making tomorrow a poor day to be outside.

Future Temperatures (1PM Thursday) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Stay safe out there!

