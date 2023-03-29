Spring Fever Sparks Desire for Outdoor Exercise

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Spring fever is upon us. People who have been cooped up all winter beginning to have cabin fever and want to get outside and go for a walk or take part in other forms of exercise. The key is to start slow and work up to your goal . Rene Cloukey has the story

Paul Marquis:” I think what happens is people are cooped up all winter long and the suns comes and they want to take a five mile walk or something that is active. Their bodies are not ready for it. It has to be a steady increase. Walking running throwing sports you need to work up to that.”

As we told you Monday night, sports conditioning is now underway and it’s not just high school athletes who should start slow and build up their stamina and strength.

Marquis:” For an example my wife and I walk five miles a day in the spring summer and fall and what we have done recently we had some nice days we went for two miles. We felt good we wanted to go further, but we said we should get our bodies used to this and we build up to this. If you can measure it in some way. You are adding a couple of telephone poles in length or adding time to your walk.”

Marquis goes over some stretching exercises to lower the risk of injury.

Marquis:” When you have tightness you can problems in your calf area and the ball of your foot. What you do is get onto a slant board, leg is straight your heel stays down and you lean forward and you hold that stretch for 30 seconds and then you come off and do the other side. It is important to do all stretches on both sides. If you don’t have a slant board to stretch your calm muscle the next best way is to put heel in close to the wall and put your toe on the wall and lean forward. That will get you a nice big stretch You can do this on the side of your car with you foot against the tire against a stair against anything that is solid.

Hopefully the melting will begin and we will be able to get outside and enjoy some sun and fresh air.

Rene Cloukey NewsSource sports

