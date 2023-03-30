Aroostook County author visits alma mater at UMFK

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - A homecoming for an Aroostook County author at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

The University of Maine at Fort Kent Book club hosted a reading and book signing for award winning author Cathie Pelletier’s new book Northeaster, A Story of Courage & Survival in the Blizzard of 1952. The Book is about an epic Maine snowstorm that tested the limits of human endurance. Pelletier is from Allagash and is a UMFK alumni who graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor of University studies. She says this visit brought back a lot of memories.

Cathie Pelletier, Author, says “I have always loved Fort Kent, and so driving in here today the sun was shining on the campus and memories are lurking everywhere. Everyone who has been on a college campus as a student knows what I mean, you walk back into time. It was a delightful time I had here. I did a lot of college pranks, I got kicked out, I got taken back in, I started doing well then. We had a curfew at 9:00 back then, imagine that. If I had TikTok and social media, you would stay in your room then. Back then we had nothing to do, and we would want to go to Rocks for french fries.”

Pelletier says it was exciting getting to meet the students and help inspire them to write.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.