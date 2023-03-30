Caribou man arrested and charged with drug trafficking

By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A Caribou man has been arrested on charges of drug trafficking. According to the Caribou Police Department, on March 23, 2023 at approximately 9:21 PM, the Caribou Police Department responded to a complaint from a local business reporting a suspicous vehicle in their parking lot. K9 Officer Kegan McPherson responded to the scene and located a Blue 2014 GMC Sierra operated by 42 year old Mikel Cameron of Caribou. During the course of the investigation, K9 Officer McPherson located a large amount of suspected drugs to include Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Cocaine. Also located in the pickup was a loaded handgun. Cameron was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, illegal possession of firearm by a felon, OUI drugs refusal and operating a motor vehicle after suspension. Bail was set at $40,000 cash and Cameron was held at the Caribou Police Department until he was transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Cameron has a Caribou Court Date of May 4, 2023. Officer McPherson was assisted by Officer Doug Bell.

