Local schools celebrate National Music in Our Schools month with “Show Choir Extravaganza”

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - March is National Music in Our Schools month. Today at the Caribou Performing Arts Center, three show choir groups in Aroostook County took the stage to perform their routine for a few local schools and public to celebrate the month. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Students from the Caribou Community School spent their morning watching the “Show Choir Extravaganza” at the Caribou Performing Arts Center. Show Choir groups from Woodland Consolidated School, Caribou Community School, and Caribou High School performed their routines as they prepare for the Maine State Vocal Jazz Festival this Saturday in Millinocket. Jennifer Holmes is the music teacher for Woodland Consolidated School, and says that the day was a celebration after the struggles over the past few years due to the pandemic.

Jennifer Holmes: “Today is a celebration, We have just worked so hard to sing and we have sung through pandemic and our children have been isolated singing on computers, and to each other that way. So to actually come together to celebrate music and to work as a group is pretty awesome. We’re excited.”

The students have a love for show choir, but there is a lot of preparation in perfecting their show choir routine.

Shanya Pelletier, Woodland Consolidated School Show Choir, says “It’s a lot of rehearsing, we definitely go through our show a lot, and do a bunch of different songs and different dance moves.”

Trevor Laplante, Caribou Community School Show Choir, says “There is a lot of preparation for show choir, like everyday after school for the past six months. We have gone until 4:00/4:30 practicing and perfecting our performance.”

Sadielee Violette, Caribou Community School Show Choir, says “You have to buy costumes and stuff which are expensive. You have to make a bunch of props, sets, and all that. And we have practice like most of the days out of the week, and a lot of Saturdays too so you have to put a lot of time into it as well.”

Claire Ouellette, Caribou High School Show Choir, says “There is a lot that goes into a show choir performance, more than I think most people realize. It’s not just the singing and dancing, which also takes a lot of work. There is a lot of preparation that goes into beforehand. And I am really grateful for our directors, and all they have done to prepare us for this.”

The Show choir groups not only performed for students but had a public performance for community members. Holmes says the students are what makes this event special.

Jennifer Holmes: “They really do, the fact that they are so multi-talented, and all of the abilities that they have to show that and to be themselves, and I’m really proud of them.”

The students are excited and looking forward to the Maine State Vocal Jazz Festival, and will be looking to bring home hardware. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

