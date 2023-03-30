Snow Tapers Off This Morning With Blowing Snow Impacting Travel

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. After more sunshine developed into the region for the second half of the daytime yesterday, clouds quickly increased ahead of this system currently bringing snow showers to the region.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that brought the brief return to the sunshine now sitting off to the east at this point. We have a stronger arctic front quickly advancing it’s way into the region this morning already. Not only will it provide some gusty winds throughout the day, but it will also cause our temperatures to cool off considerably.

Visibility (WAGM)

Visibility did start off at the ten mile mark, but conditions have begun to deteriorate in some spots. You will want to keep this in mind heading out the door this morning as it will be hard to see in some areas. Going hour by hour for you, a lot of this exits the region early on leaving us with some isolated showers and lingering cloud cover. Cloud cover does stick around in time for the evening commute as well. It’s not until later on in the evening when clouds attempt to break apart. That will result in clearing skies overnight and going into the daytime tomorrow.

Snow totals with this system continue to be on the lighter end, however all of this will fall within the course of a couple of hours. Most spots will be dealing with a widespread one to three inches. The highest totals will be centered towards portions of western New Brunswick. That’s where we will see the possibility for three inches or higher.

Wind gusts peak (WAGM)

The other concern with this system throughout the day will be for the potential of blowing snow onto the roadways. As we go further into the morning that’s when we will see gusts in the twenty five mph range if not higher. You will want to especially be mindful in open areas with not many trees as blowing snow also has the potential to limit visibility. The highest wind gusts will likely be during the afternoon when they increase closer to the thirty mph mark. Gusty winds remain a concern leading into the evening commute as well. They do begin to subside overnight returning back to the twenty mph mark eventually.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Today’s cooler temperatures are short lived because by the time we head towards tomorrow afternoon, temperatures return to the upper thirties and lower forties likely resulting in some melting of the snow we will have accumulated today. Once again the sunshine will be short lived because of our next system brining some snow and rain to the region for the first half of the weekend.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the web Video Forecast.

