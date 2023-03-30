Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Expected Tomorrow, Before Snow and Rain Showers Return for Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We saw snow showers roll through the county earlier this morning, putting down a quick coating to a couple inches in many spots. The highest report that we received was actually out of Carlow, New Brunswick, where 2.5 inches of snow was measured. With winds picking up during the day today, it was hard to measure what snow we did get, as blowing snow made for uneven amounts in places going through the day.

Snowfall Reports (From This Morning) (WAGM-TV)

With the snowfall that we saw this morning, it brings our monthly total snow for caribou closer to the 30-inch mark. This is almost 10 inches above the average amount of snow for this time of year. We did have a similar amount of snow on the ground during the month of march last year, with the bigger difference this year being the snow depth.

2022-2023 Snow Total Tracker (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front that pushed through the region earlier this morning still sitting off to our east. High pressure is beginning to move into the region, resulting in a nice overnight tonight and start to the day tomorrow, before another area of low-pressure races east, and looks to impact us going into saturday. With temperatures cooling off Friday night, precip looks to start as snow early saturday morning, before transitioning over to rain late morning into the afternoon hours of saturday. The latest computer model runs have dry air working into the region saturday evening, meaning lighter showers during the evening hours and limited rainfall amounts. Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days as high pressure tries to build back into the region. It will struggle to do so with low pressure still close enough to create gusty winds going into the day Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover breaking apart, leaving us with clearing skies through the rest of the overnight. Wind gusts eventually taper off going through the rest of the evening hours, leaving us with lighter winds going into the day tomorrow. Temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most spots. Westerly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, but will eventually lighten up by the time we get to Friday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Friday starts off with plenty of sunshine, before cloud cover quickly increases going into the afternoon. The majority of the precip looks to stay to our south Friday night, with snow showers finally approaching the region during the early morning hours of saturday. This activity looks to start off as light scattered snow showers, before eventually filling in as steadier snow showers going through the day saturday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Westerly winds are still expected to be breezy at times during the day tomorrow, however they won’t be as strong as what we saw during the day today.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday starts off with scattered snow showers, before steady snow fills in across the region mid to late morning saturday. As warmer air works into the region, snow transitions over to rain as we head late morning into the afternoon hours. Rain continues through the afternoon, before tapering off to scattered showers late afternoon into the evening. This will leave us with cloudy skies for the rest of the overnight hours, with scattered to isolated shower chances finally tapering off by early Sunday morning.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall with this system once again looks to be enough to make roadways slippery, with snowfall between 1 to 3 inches expected for most spots around the county. Higher amounts look to be possible over northern areas, with southern spots seeing lighter amounts of snow. Keep in mind this snow won’t last long, with temperatures warming up during the day Sunday.

Snowfall Potential (Saturday Morning) (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall with this system now doesn’t look to be as much as what it was originally looking like earlier in the week. Rainfall amounts between a couple tenths to as much as a quarter inch of rain are possible by saturday evening. With drier air now looking to work into the region saturday afternoon, expect these rainfall amounts to end up on the lower side.

Precipitation Accumulation (Through Sunday Morning) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this weekend can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

