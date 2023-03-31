Arrest made in Ashland house fire

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - An Ashland man has been arrested after a house fire in Ashland. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, March 29 the State Fire Marshal’s Office was responded to 50 Presque Isle Road in Ashland for a residential structure fire. A team of investigators responded and determined the fire to be incendiary in nature. As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Brandon Saucier of Ashland has been charged with Arson (class A), Aggravated Criminal Mischief (class C) and Theft by unauthorized taking/transfer (class E). Saucier is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail. The property destroyed by fire was unoccupied and owned by a relative of Saucier’s. The arrest happened at 10:30 Wednesday night on the Realty Road by Ashland PD on a warrant from Maine Public Safety. The FMO was assisted by Ashland FD /PD along with the Maine Forestry Service.

