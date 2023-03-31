Arrest made in Ashland house fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - An Ashland man has been arrested after a house fire in Ashland. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, March 29 the State Fire Marshal’s Office was responded to 50 Presque Isle Road in Ashland for a residential structure fire.  A team of investigators responded and determined the fire to be incendiary in nature.  As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old  Brandon Saucier of Ashland has been charged with Arson (class A), Aggravated Criminal Mischief (class C) and Theft by unauthorized taking/transfer (class E).  Saucier is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail.  The property destroyed by fire was unoccupied and owned by a relative of Saucier’s. The arrest happened at 10:30 Wednesday night on the Realty Road by Ashland PD on a warrant from Maine Public Safety. The FMO was assisted by Ashland FD /PD along with the Maine Forestry Service.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Ashland
House fire happening in Ashland
Five men in the southcentral Kentucky area indicted on drug, firearm charges
Caribou man arrested and charged with drug trafficking
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Fatal crash
Fatal Madawaska Accident

Latest News

HRCC Code Saves
911 Operators Walk Callers Through “The Worst Day of Their Lives”
Aroostook Snowdogs 22-23
Snowdogs PKG
HRCC Code Saves
HRCC Code Saves
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle