CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked to flour.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

Investigators are working to identify which brands are included.

As of Thursday, a dozen people have been sickened across 11 states. Three of them had to be hospitalized.

The CDC warned that any unbaked flour can have germs in it, like salmonella.

The agency said you should not eat raw dough or batter and that even a small amount can make you sick.

The CDC said to be sure to cook your foods thoroughly. It’s even warning against homemade playdough using raw flour. It said to use heat-treated flour instead.

Signs of salmonella illness include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Arrest made in Ashland house fire
Five men in the southcentral Kentucky area indicted on drug, firearm charges
Caribou man arrested and charged with drug trafficking
House fire in Ashland
House fire happening in Ashland
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Tornado emergency issued for Little Rock and nearby areas
This photo provided by Aaron Paz shows Patricia Borges at Reading Hospital in West Reading,...
Factory explosion survivor, on fire, fell into chocolate vat
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, outside the...
Romania: Andrew Tate to leave jail, put under house arrest