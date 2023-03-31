Limestone Residents to Decide Fate of Police Department

By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

Limestone residents will soon decide the fate of their town’s police department.

In a town select board meeting Wednesday evening the board unanimously passed a motion to disband the Limestone Police, according to interim Police Chief Jesse Cormier. That decision will need to be voted on by residents in a referendum before taking effect. Since taking over last September, Cormier says the hardest part of the job, and the primary reason for the department’s possible closure, is staffing.

“I think I had one applicant that was an actual applicant the whole time. The interest is not there anymore, the applicant pool is pretty dismal and this is where we’re at. It comes to the point where it’s not fair for the Sheriff’s Office and the State Police to help us with coverage, continue the coverage, because their short staffed as well.”

Cormier says that if disbanded, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Maine State Police will take over coverage of the town on a rotating basis in a similar fashion to other towns like Van Buren who disbanded their police department in 2021. A date for the referendum vote has not yet been announced. Cormier’s last day in the position will be Monday as he had turned his resignation into the town prior to the board’s vote.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Arrest made in Ashland house fire
Five men in the southcentral Kentucky area indicted on drug, firearm charges
Caribou man arrested and charged with drug trafficking
House fire in Ashland
House fire happening in Ashland
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

Mall Sale Continues
Sale of Aroostook Centre Mall Continues
Mall Sale Continues
Mall Sale Continues
Limestone Police
Limestone Police
Fire
Arrest made in Ashland house fire