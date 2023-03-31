Operation Hunger: Those in need are our friends and neighbors

By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The telethon money will go toward helping people right here in Aroostook County. Dixie Shaw, program director for Catholic Charities Maine says the need is high, and their mission at Catholic Charities impacts real people. People who are your friends, family and neighbors.

Shaw says, “It’s harder here than people realize, I think, sometimes. And I had a young man come to me with a child on his hip and he was a veteran and his wife had some type of mental illness and so he was trying to watch the children as much as he could to get through her struggle, so therefore he wasn’t able to work. And he was struggling really hard. So, I was able to hook him up with the Elks Lodge to help him with some of the needs that they are able to do with the veterans program that they work with, with Jim Gehring. And we were able to help with food. We can’t help with everything, but we help with food! That’s our mission, that’s our focus...food.”

Still plenty of time to donate, visit our website at wagmtv.com.

