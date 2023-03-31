Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Arrest made in Ashland house fire
Five men in the southcentral Kentucky area indicted on drug, firearm charges
Caribou man arrested and charged with drug trafficking
House fire in Ashland
House fire happening in Ashland
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022....
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
The girl's mother thought she was just playing games on the phone.
5-year-old uses mother's Amazon account to go on $3,000 shopping spree
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment