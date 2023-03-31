Snow Showers Result in Slippery Travel Late Tomorrow Morning, with Rain Showers and Warmer Temperatures Expected by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. A look back through the month of march shows a split month in terms of temperatures. Overall, the month was slightly above average, with 16 days of above average temperatures. We did see 11 days of below average temperatures, but more often than not those temperatures were closer to average, whereas some of the above average days that we saw were well above average.

A Summary of March (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure still well off to our west this evening. A wide area of precipitation is extending out ahead of the system, allowing for rain and snow showers to already be working into western parts of New England. Light scattered snow showers are expected for us through the rest of this evening, before widespread snow transitioning to rain is expected going into the day Saturday. Rain continues through the afternoon hours, before tapering off tomorrow night. This will leave us with high pressure trying to take control of our weather Sunday, resulting in a bigger pressure gradient and stronger winds.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the overnight hours shows the threat for snow showers working into the region. Right now, this activity looks to be scattered in nature, with some snow showers resulting in a coating to as much as an inch in some spots. This could make roadways slippery during the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Snow shower activity lightens up around sunrise tomorrow morning, before steady snow is expected mid to late morning. Slow temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 20s, with some spots not cooling off past the lower 30s. Southerly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, helping to keep temperatures on the mild side.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour into the day Saturday shows the bigger area of rain and snow working into the county as snow showers mid to late morning Saturday. Warmer air looks to make it into the region during the early afternoon allowing for snow to transition over to mix and eventually rain by the afternoon. Some of this rain shower activity could be heavy at times, with the bulk of the shower activity expected to taper off by tomorrow evening. Another quick round of showers is expected tomorrow night, before skies clear out and better, but windier weather is expected for Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow reach the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. Southeasterly winds are expected to be gusty for much of the day, keeping warm air in place through the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall with this system once again doesn’t appear to be much. Higher end snowfall amounts are likely the further north and west you are in the county, with lighter snow showers expected south and east. Keep in mind most if not all of this snow will melt with rain showers Saturday afternoon, so it won’t amount to any new snow in the long run.

Snowfall Potential (Saturday Morning) (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall amounts with this system still look to be between a quarter to as much as half an inch of rain possible. While flooding concerns Saturday look to remain on the lower side, this will help spark additional melting during the day Saturday, and going into next week.

Precipitation Accumulation (Saturday - Sunday AM) (WAGM-TV)

Sunday starts off with some cloud cover, however it isn’t expected to last long. Sunshine looks likely late morning going into the afternoon, leaving us with a nice-looking day outside. Temperatures and winds won’t be as nice during the day Sunday, as northwesterly winds are expected to be gusty during the day Sunday, with wind gusts upwards of 40 mph.

Future Wind Gusts (Sunday Afternoon) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

