Sunshine to Start with Increasing Clouds Late

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. After some morning snow showers yesterday, clouds began to clear out leaving us with some partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Winds did remain gusty throughout the day resulting in some blowing snow onto the roadways. The gusty winds have continued this morning, so you will also want to be mindful of the potential of blowing snow onto the roadways going through today as well.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We’ve been seeing the gusty winds this morning because of our current weather setup. The arctic front responsible for providing the snow and the cooler temperatures to the region has continue to move off to the east. Now, high pressure will briefly be in control of our weather pattern allowing for more sunshine as we head further into the morning. The return to the sunshine is short lived because of our next system on our doorstep. Not only will it bring some snow to start, but because temperatures will climb above the freezing mark, we will also see a mix and then a transition over to some rain. That will likely make travel difficult going through the day tomorrow.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, the better chance for seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. Once we go further into the afternoon, that’s when clouds quickly build up and increase out ahead of our next system. By the time we head into the overnight hours, all of us will be blanketed underneath the cloud cover. During that point, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated to scattered snow showers. Going into the morning hours of Saturday, we will see the leading edge of the system develop. It will start as snow because temperatures will be below the freezing mark. As temperatures continue to increase, that’s when we will see some mixing occur. This will result in some slick conditions on the roads, so you will want to keep that in mind. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s resulting in a transition to rain and it could get heavy at times.

Snow Accumulation (WAGM)

Snow accumulations with system are light with the highest of totals centered towards areas far north. As you travel further south totals will drop off because of temperatures remaining above the freezing mark. A lot of this snow will melt because of the transition over to rain.

Rain Accumulation (WAGM)

Rainfall amounts with this system range from a quarter to a half inch. The highest totals will be centered towards points south.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and stay safe tomorrow!

