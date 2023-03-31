WATCH: Friends and Colleagues Remember Captain Danny Raymond

Danny Raymond
Danny Raymond(.)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Caribou Fire Captain Danny Raymond lost his life in a car accident last week but not everyone knew just how many lives throughout the community he touched. WAGM sat down with a few of those who knew Captain Raymond to pay tribute to the community hero.

The Funeral Service for Captain Raymond will be held on Sunday, April 2nd at 2:00 in the Caribou High School Gym. A firefighter procession will precede the funeral service.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Arrest made in Ashland house fire
Five men in the southcentral Kentucky area indicted on drug, firearm charges
Caribou man arrested and charged with drug trafficking
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
Accident on Caribou Road in Presque Isle
House fire in Ashland
House fire happening in Ashland
Mall Sale Continues
Sale of Aroostook Centre Mall Continues

Latest News

Operation Hunger
Operation Hunger: Those in need are our friends and neighbors
Operation Hunger
Operation Hunger Telethon Funds stay local
Limestone Police
Limestone Residents to Decide Fate of Police Department
Mall Sale Continues
Sale of Aroostook Centre Mall Continues