WATCH: Friends and Colleagues Remember Captain Danny Raymond
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Caribou Fire Captain Danny Raymond lost his life in a car accident last week but not everyone knew just how many lives throughout the community he touched. WAGM sat down with a few of those who knew Captain Raymond to pay tribute to the community hero.
The Funeral Service for Captain Raymond will be held on Sunday, April 2nd at 2:00 in the Caribou High School Gym. A firefighter procession will precede the funeral service.
