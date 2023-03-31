WATCH: Friends and Colleagues Remember Captain Danny Raymond

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Caribou Fire Captain Danny Raymond lost his life in a car accident last week but not everyone knew just how many lives throughout the community he touched. WAGM sat down with a few of those who knew Captain Raymond to pay tribute to the community hero.

The Funeral Service for Captain Raymond will be held on Sunday, April 2nd at 2:00 in the Caribou High School Gym. A firefighter procession will precede the funeral service.

