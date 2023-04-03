Clouds Increase Throughout the Day with Snow Showers Developing This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We did have some snow over the weekend, but it didn’t amount to much. Most spots only picked up around an inch of accumulation before transitioning over to a mix and some rain. We do have some snow showers in the forecast this evening, but they won’t amount to much as they will be quick to move to the east.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows an area of high pressure to our south. That will provide us with more sunshine through the morning hours. It is short lived again as we do have a stationary front to our north. That will bring the increase in cloud cover and the snow showers this evening. We are tracking a stronger system in time for mid to late work week stemming from a low pressure system in the Midwest. We will continue to update you on this system as it gets closer.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you today, the better chance for seeing more of the sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. Once we head into the mid to late morning, that’s when we will see more of a mix of sun and clouds develop. The leading edge of the snowfall activity does develop as we head further into the afternoon. Because temperatures this afternoon will increase into the upper thirties and lower forties it’s likely the onset of the snow will have a tough time accumulating onto the roadways. As temperatures continue to decrease the snow will have a better chance of accumulating. The snow showers become scattered as we head into the overnight hours leaving us with the lingering cloud cover and low temperatures falling back right around the freezing mark.

Snow accumulations with this weaker system do look to be very light with most spots picking up right around a dusting of snow. The highest totals will be centered towards portions of western New Brunswick and even then, they likely won’t amount to much. It’s likely we could be waking up to some slick spots on the roadways tomorrow as temperatures remain below the freezing mark.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow brings more of a mix of sun and clouds to the region with more sunshine centered towards the afternoon. High temperatures will once again increase into the upper thirties and lower forties.

