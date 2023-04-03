Mars Hill Superintendent to appear in court in June on alleged criminal charges

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A court date has been set for Elaine Boulier, the Superintendent for MSAD #42 in Mars Hill. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Presque Isle District Court on June 7th. As of Monday, April 3rd, The Grand Jury has not indicted Boulier on any charges. Boulier is facing allegations of Tampering with a Witness, Informant, or Victim (a felony) and Violating Conditions of Release (a misdemeanor) . As of Monday, April 3rd, The Grand Jury has not indicted Bouiler on any charges. The allegations stem from the August 29th, 2022 arrest of Bouiler’s son, Connor Boulier for Domestic Violence, Criminal Threatening and other related charges. According to court records Boulier allegedly spoke with the victim in her son’s case about dropping the charges, writing letters to the DA’s Office, and not showing up to court. Boulier was arrested on January 25th. If the Grand Jury chooses not to indict on the felony charges, it is up to the District Attorney’s office to choose whether or not they bring the lesser-included charges instead of the felony charge, or dismiss the case altogether. The next scheduled Grand Jury meeting is April 13th. No word on whether this case will be included in that session. The grand jury meets again in May. WAGM will continue to follow this story

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.