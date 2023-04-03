New world record for the largest ice carousel has been set in the County

SAINT DAVID, Maine (WAGM) - A new world record has been set for the world’s largest ice carousel. Over the weekend a group called the Northern Maine Ice Busters were attempting to break the record.

”It was a cold and windy day at Long Lake in Saint David, but it wasn’t stopping the Northern Maine Ice Busters from attempting to break a World Record for the largest ice carousel.” According to Roger Morneault, Event Organizer.

“We cut a big circle in the ice, and you try to get it to spin. Right now that motor behind me is actually turning a gigantic prop that is suppose to be moving this disc but we aren’t moving very fast right now. So we are adding more motors to the ice, small motors, and we are going to try get enough momentum to get this thing to spin. If we spin this one, one revolution, it’s going to be a world record because it’s 1,776 feet in diameter.” he added.

The idea came to Morneault from a Youtube video. Finland currently holds the record, creating an ice carousel that measured to be 1,692 feet in diameter. The Northern Maine Ice Busters had broken two world records over the past few years, and this year marked the third time in attempting to break the world record.

Morneault says, “We had a world record there, 427, and right there at the boat landing in Saint Agatha so this will be our third attempt. We were successful the two previous times, so it’s kinda neat. You get everybody to come out, it makes a little bit of a buzz in a gloomy time of the year up here in the first day of April. It gives people some reason to get out, if we had the sun shining out on us it would feel a little better. That’s why we do it, it keeps us focused, something to do, it’s teamwork.”

Morneault says they have received a tremendous amount of help from the community, including help from teams from Minnesota and Quebec. He mentions that this project also is a good fundraiser for the community.

Morneault adds, “Yesterday was amazing how much ice we cut. I bet we were 50-60 people out here, everybody doing this that, we each had a task. We were cutting ice, bringing tools, fuel, and it’s really fun. Each year we raise money, we use this as an excuse to raise money. The first year we gave it to meals on wheels, all the proceeds that was around $8,000 dollars that was given away. Then two years we gave all the proceeds to the local snowmobile clubs, and this year all the money that is raised with this event is going to go to project grad for Wisdom High School class of 2023.”

There is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into an effort in attempting to break the world record, but Morneault says it is a way to have fun and bring people together.

Morneault says, “It’s very hard to do, I know you won’t see it on the camera. But that tractor way over there is the far side of the carousel. This is so huge, it is a very big big big big event, that’s what makes it special. And it has an international flavor, we usually get people from like Quebec, Finland, and Minnesota to come to these events. And we go to their events also, so it’s fun.”

A fun way to come together and try to break a world record.

