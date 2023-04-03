Scattered Snow Showers Continue Overnight Tonight, With Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a low-pressure system work through the region over the weekend, bringing snowfall to the region saturday, along with some gusty winds for Sunday. Looking at some of the reports, snowfall was on the lighter side, but was enough in most spots to create slippery travel. Winds during the day yesterday then picked up, with wind gusts between 35 to 45 mph across the county.

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure expected to move to the north of the region later tonight. This will keep scattered snow shower activity present through the rest of the overnight hours. Some sunshine is expected tomorrow, but with low pressure still close enough to the region and instability in the atmosphere, expect rain and snow showers to bubble up and move through the region going through the day. This will eventually taper off tomorrow evening, leaving us with clearing skies and nice weather briefly going into Wednesday.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows snow shower activity wrapping up, leaving us with cloudy skies for the rest of the overnight hours. Some cloud cover will break apart before tomorrow morning, leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back around the freezing mark for most spots. Southwesterly winds remain on the gustier side during the overnight hours, with cloudy skies remaining into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, before more cloud cover is expected to break apart during the morning hours. This will leave us with some sunshine going through the day tomorrow. This sadly doesn’t last forever, as more cloud cover and isolated showers bubble up across the region during the afternoon and evening. This will leave us with more of a gloomy end to the day, with more sunshine possible by Wednesday morning. Skies are expected to clear out during the overnight hours tomorrow night, allowing temperatures to cool off as well. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots. Temperatures are expected to be warmer over southern Aroostook, where they have the better chance of seeing the sunshine and high temperatures reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s. Westerly winds are expected to remain light for much of the day.

