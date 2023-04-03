Sledding the County - Season Wrap Up

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Snowmobile season may not be over yet, but this year’s season of Sledding The County is. In this wrap up segment, Brian Bouchard looks back on a season that was slow to start, but finished strong.

Throughout our 15 week run, Sledding The County focused on one topic each week to bring the trails of Northern Maine into your home.

The beginning of the riding season was delayed until mid January due to a lack of ridable snow. While we waited for the white gold to blanket the county, we featured a story from our friends at WOWL looking at post pandemic snowmobile sales, we captured the joy on children’s faces as they received their first snowmobiles for Christmas, dealt with an impressive wind storm which caused damage on country trails, learned about the Snowmobile disaster relief grants and discussed the importance of well groomed snowmobile trails.

“That’s what we’re known for up here in Aroostook county, is having the best rated trail system in the Northeast so that’s why the people that are coming are expecting good trails, and it is a lot of work.” said Gary Marquis - Supt. of Parks & Recreation, City of Caribou.

And once the snow arrived, the season kicked into high gear. The 2022-2023 season has been one of the deadliest in recent years with 10 snowmobile fatalities. Throughout the season we spoke with the Maine Warden Service multiple times to keep riders as safe and informed as possible out on the trails.

“Snowmobiling is a fun, family sport, for all ages, it’s a great sport, but it’s everybody’s responsibility to ensure that snowmobiling is safe” said Mike Joy - Sergeant, Maine Warden Service.

We discussed snowmobile events including the Caribou Snowbowl and the 1990 World Series of Snowmobile Racing and met with the International Snowmobile Council who held their annual meeting at Loring. We learned about what to look for when purchasing snowmobile accessories, showed off a new snowmobile drag built for the Chapman club by NMCC, caught up with former Sledding the County host Anthony Macari and discussed legislation efforts with Maine Snowmobile Association President Al Swett.

“Landowners are our top priority, I mean, they mean everything to us. Over 90% of our trails are on private landowners. We’re working on a bill right now to eliminate people riding off trail. If there’s a sign that says “Please stay on marked trail, no admittance in this area, tree plantation, new growth” anything like that, we’re working on a bill right now that’s really going to take effect and get people to stay on the trail, it’s a big thing and unfortunately there’s going to be a big fine with that because it’s all about the landowners. If we don’t have them we’re out of business.” said Al Swett – President, Maine Snowmobile Association.

And like the snow, slowly melting into spring, this season of our segment has come to an end. From all of us at Sledding The County, thank you for all tuning in.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

