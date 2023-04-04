More Snow in the Forecast for Tomorrow, with Travel Impacts Expected into Thursday

Weather on the Web PM
Weather on the Web PM(WAGM-TV)
By Rob Koenig
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After an okay day outside with cloud cover and isolated shower activity, more widespread snow shower activity is expected by tomorrow afternoon. This will be out ahead of a low-pressure system expected to bring warmer air into the region during the overnight hours, which will result in a transition from snow over to sleet and freezing rain during the early morning hours of Thursday. At this point, the bulk of widespread activity looks to have ended, with scattered showers still possible. As temperatures continue to warm up during the day Thursday, freezing rain showers will eventually become rain showers during the day, before clouds finally break apart and skies clear out ahead of high pressure looking to move into the region for the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies continuing to clear out, with winds remaining on the gusty side during the overnight hours. While this allows skies to clear out quickly this evening, it will also help temperatures cool off during the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most spots. With clear skies likely by tomorrow morning, temperatures will have no problem cooling off below average. Northwesterly winds will still be gusty through the overnight hours, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has placed the entire county under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning tomorrow afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning. This is due to the slippery travel expected during this time, with road conditions likely not improving until mid-morning Thursday. Temperatures during the advisory are expected to hover right around freezing at the surface, allowing things to continue to re-freeze, especially on any untreated surfaces.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day Wednesday shows the nice start to the day with some sunshine. Cloud cover is expected to increase going into the late morning hours, with snow showers beginning during the early afternoon hours. Snow is expected to be heavy at times mid to late afternoon, with impacts expected for the evening commute. Warmer air begins to work into the region mid to late Wednesday evening, with snow transitioning over to sleet and freezing rain late evening and into the early morning hours of Thursday. The good news is by the time precipitation begins to transition over, the bulk of the heavier shower activity will be tapering off, with scattered showers still expected going into Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday will struggle to warm up above freezing, especially by the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 20s and lower 30s, and hover there going through the evening hours. Tomorrow night temperatures aren’t expected to fall by much, possibly back into the upper 20s, but warmer air is then expected to take over tomorrow morning, with temperatures approaching the mid to upper 30s by late Thursday morning.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Snowfall with this system now shows a higher possibility of accumulating, with snowfall amounts between 3 to 6 inches possible for most places further north in the county. Southern Aroostook is the first to see a changeover to sleet and freezing rain, and therefore won’t see as much snow from this system.

Snowfall Potential (Wednesday Afternoon - Late Evening)
Snowfall Potential (Wednesday Afternoon - Late Evening)(WAGM-TV)

Ice accumulation is now more limited to southern parts of the county. I think everyone has a good chance of seeing a light coating of ice, with higher amounts expected the further south and west you are in the county. This will likely impact the Thursday morning commute, before temperatures get a chance to warm up by the late morning and early afternoon.

Ice Accumulation Potential (Late Wednesday - Thursday AM)
Ice Accumulation Potential (Late Wednesday - Thursday AM)(WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article later this evening. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kochanowski
Caribou Woman Charged with Murder, Arson in Water Street Fire
Elaine Boulier
Mars Hill Superintendent to appear in court in June on alleged criminal charges
New World Record Ice Carousel
New world record for the largest ice carousel has been set in the County
Mall Sale Continues
Sale of Aroostook Centre Mall Continues
Sledding the County
Sledding the County - Season Wrap Up

Latest News

Weather on the Web AM
Partly Sunny Skies with Isolated Showers Likely
Weather on the Web 4-4-23 AM
Weather on the Web 4-03-23 PM
Snowfall & Wind Reports (From the Weekend)
Scattered Snow Showers Continue Overnight Tonight, With Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow