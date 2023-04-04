More Snow in the Forecast for Tomorrow, with Travel Impacts Expected into Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After an okay day outside with cloud cover and isolated shower activity, more widespread snow shower activity is expected by tomorrow afternoon. This will be out ahead of a low-pressure system expected to bring warmer air into the region during the overnight hours, which will result in a transition from snow over to sleet and freezing rain during the early morning hours of Thursday. At this point, the bulk of widespread activity looks to have ended, with scattered showers still possible. As temperatures continue to warm up during the day Thursday, freezing rain showers will eventually become rain showers during the day, before clouds finally break apart and skies clear out ahead of high pressure looking to move into the region for the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies continuing to clear out, with winds remaining on the gusty side during the overnight hours. While this allows skies to clear out quickly this evening, it will also help temperatures cool off during the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most spots. With clear skies likely by tomorrow morning, temperatures will have no problem cooling off below average. Northwesterly winds will still be gusty through the overnight hours, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has placed the entire county under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning tomorrow afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning. This is due to the slippery travel expected during this time, with road conditions likely not improving until mid-morning Thursday. Temperatures during the advisory are expected to hover right around freezing at the surface, allowing things to continue to re-freeze, especially on any untreated surfaces.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day Wednesday shows the nice start to the day with some sunshine. Cloud cover is expected to increase going into the late morning hours, with snow showers beginning during the early afternoon hours. Snow is expected to be heavy at times mid to late afternoon, with impacts expected for the evening commute. Warmer air begins to work into the region mid to late Wednesday evening, with snow transitioning over to sleet and freezing rain late evening and into the early morning hours of Thursday. The good news is by the time precipitation begins to transition over, the bulk of the heavier shower activity will be tapering off, with scattered showers still expected going into Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday will struggle to warm up above freezing, especially by the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 20s and lower 30s, and hover there going through the evening hours. Tomorrow night temperatures aren’t expected to fall by much, possibly back into the upper 20s, but warmer air is then expected to take over tomorrow morning, with temperatures approaching the mid to upper 30s by late Thursday morning.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall with this system now shows a higher possibility of accumulating, with snowfall amounts between 3 to 6 inches possible for most places further north in the county. Southern Aroostook is the first to see a changeover to sleet and freezing rain, and therefore won’t see as much snow from this system.

Snowfall Potential (Wednesday Afternoon - Late Evening) (WAGM-TV)

Ice accumulation is now more limited to southern parts of the county. I think everyone has a good chance of seeing a light coating of ice, with higher amounts expected the further south and west you are in the county. This will likely impact the Thursday morning commute, before temperatures get a chance to warm up by the late morning and early afternoon.

Ice Accumulation Potential (Late Wednesday - Thursday AM) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article later this evening. Have a great evening!

