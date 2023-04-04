Partly Sunny Skies with Isolated Showers Likely

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We had some showers yesterday afternoon and evening, but because temperatures were mild going into the afternoon, a lot of them fell in the form of rain. The cloud cover has stuck around this morning, but we have been able to see some breaks in the activity.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a low pressure system sitting just overt the region. It is close enough to provide us with with some cloud cover this morning and that potential for isolated showers going into the afternoon. Because temperatures will be well above the freezing mark this afternoon it’s likely these showers will fall in the form of some rain. We are continuing to watch a stronger system to our west bringing some snow to the region late in the evening tomorrow and transitioning to a mix and some rain leading into Thursday morning. This will likely result in some difficult travel leading into tomorrow evening and into the morning hours of Thursday.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you today, clouds stick around for most of the morning hours. I do think any breaks we do see will be quickly filled back in. It’s not until the afternoon where we will see those chances for isolated rain showers developing. Anything we do see will be quick to move towards the east. That will briefly leave us with some lingering cloud cover, before we see skies clear out later on in the evening. The clearing skies will be short lived as clouds will once again increase ahead of our next system. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper teens and lower twenties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will be a good ten degrees cooler than where our average high typically lands this time of year. This allows for snow showers to develop at the start of our next system. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, it will be easy for the snow to accumulate. As we head into the early morning hours of Thursday that’s when we will see the potential for sleet and freezing rain. We will continue to update you on this system as it gets closer.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

