Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kochanowski
Caribou Woman Charged with Murder, Arson in Water Street Fire
New World Record Ice Carousel
New world record for the largest ice carousel has been set in the County
Elaine Boulier
Mars Hill Superintendent to appear in court in June on alleged criminal charges
After their daughter was stillborn, Keiran Massey and his fiancée, Carla Watson, placed her...
Ex-hospital workers accused of throwing away ashes of stillborn infant
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregon poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, on...
Veteran Spanish actress says surrogate baby is granddaughter
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado death toll up to 5 as crews search rubble