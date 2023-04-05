Snow Showers Arrive Late this Afternoon, Slick Travel Likely

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. After clearing skies yesterday evening, clouds have already begun to increase again because of our next system on our doorstep.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the main center of low pressure continuing to sit well of to the west at this point. This system brought some severe weather to places in the Midwest and as it advances into the region this afternoon we will see snow showers develop. Because temperatures look to increase the further we go into the daytime, there will be some mixing and freezing rain likely during the overnight hours and into tomorrow. This will result in some difficult travel conditions for the evening commute tonight and the morning commute tomorrow. The good news is more sunshine is in store for the weekend.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

Already ahead of this system, the National Weather Service has placed the region into a winter weather advisory through the late morning hours of tomorrow. That is when I expect to see things wrap up and when we will see temperatures increase.

Going hour by hour for you today, while we are dealing with clearing skies this morning it won’t last for long. Clouds will continue to quickly increase the further we go into the afternoon and evening. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated showers developing ahead of this system. The leading edge of the snowfall arrives just before the evening commute. These bands do have the potential of becoming moderate at times. With temperatures this afternoon a good ten degrees cooler than average into the lower thirties, the snow will not have a tough time accumulating onto the roadways. Once we head into the late evening hours and overnight that’s when we will see the potential for some mixing and freezing rain developing even though lows will fall back well below the freezing mark. That will impact what we do see in terms of snowfall accumulation. Once this system exits the region, we will be left with potential for some isolated showers developing. The rest of us will be left with the cloud cover.

Ice Accumulations (WAGM)

Snowfall accumulations with this system do look to feature the highest totals in points north. That’s where the snow sticks around the longest. Those totals will lessen as you travel further south because of the potential for mixing. Most areas will also see some ice accumulation out of this system as well. The further south you travel, the more localized higher amounts of ice accumulation are expected.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs return back to the lower forties resulting in some rain showers going into the evening hours. Skies clear out in time for the weekend with plenty of sunshine!

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe this evening!

