Snow Showers Mix Over to Sleet and Freezing Rain Tonight, with Freezing Rain Showers Expected into Tomorrow Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After a nice start to the day, clouds and snow showers quickly moved into the region this afternoon, resulting in slippery travel stepping out the door this evening. This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure sitting off to our west, with warmer air trying to work its way into the region. It will be able to do so aloft, allowing for a changeover to sleet and eventually freezing rain, before activity becomes more scattered in nature by tomorrow. Tomorrow ends up being a cloudy day, with temperatures warming back up above freezing. Skies are expected to clear out tomorrow night briefly, before unsettled weather returns in the form of scattered snow showers and gusty winds going into Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has placed the entire county under a Winter Weather Advisory lasting through 9 AM over southern Aroostook, and going a bit longer until 11 AM for northern and central parts of the county. Slippery travel is the biggest concern with this system during the overnight hours tonight. With temperatures at the surface sitting in the upper 20s this evening, sleet and freezing rain will be likely through the overnight hours, with the bigger question being how much warm air is able to work in aloft before widespread activity tapers off later tonight.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows snow showers continuing as sleet and freezing rain into the early morning hours of Thursday. The good news is that widespread activity is expected to taper off during the overnight hours, resulting in scattered shower activity going into Thursday. By Thursday morning the damage is already done with scattered freezing rain showers making the morning commute extra slippery. Improvement is eventually expected by the afternoon hours, with high temperatures returning to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall with this system looks to have a difficult time accumulating going through the overnight hours. The best chance to see an accumulating snow will be over central parts of the county, where 3 to as much as 6 inches of snow is possible. I’m leaning more towards the lower end of these amounts now, especially for locations in the valley, as well as southern Aroostook, where precip has already started to mix.

Snowfall Potential (Now - Late Evening) (WAGM-TV)

Ice accumulation with this system will be the bigger concern, with icing amounts over southern Aroostook between a couple tenths to as much as a quarter of an inch of ice possible by tomorrow morning. This will make roads very slippery, and travel especially difficult over southern Aroostook during the morning hours tomorrow, with some improvement with warmer temperatures expected by the afternoon.

Ice Accumulation Potential (Now - Thursday AM) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening’s forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Stay safe out there!

