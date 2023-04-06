Gusty Winds and Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow, with Nicer Weather Expected for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that brought mixed precip to the region during the overnight hours and into this morning still sitting off to our west. This will eventually bring a front through the region later tonight, resulting in cloud cover remaining in place for tomorrow, and gusty westerly winds to pick up during the morning hours. Enough instability in the atmosphere is expected to bring scattered snow showers to the region. These snow showers eventually taper off late tomorrow afternoon, with clearing skies expected tomorrow night. High pressure is expected to build in going into the weekend, with nice weather lasting well into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows some breaks in the clouds possible later tonight. This will allow temperatures to cool off a bit more than they would have otherwise, with low temperatures falling back below freezing. Clouds then are expected to increase once again by tomorrow morning, with snow shower chances beginning after sunrise tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most spots. Westerly winds begin to pick up during the overnight hours, resulting in gusty winds going into Friday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour during the day Friday shows snow shower activity expected for most spots during the day. Snow showers will be scattered in nature, meaning not everyone will see snow at the same time. I think there’s a good chance everyone does see some flakes for a brief period of time tomorrow. The good news is that these snow showers aren’t expected to accumulate, with some spots possibly seeing a dusting of snow once these showers wrap up Friday evening. With snow showers coming to an end, skies are expected to clear out tomorrow night, leaving us with more sunshine and colder temperatures going into the first part of the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach the lower to mid 30s for most spots. Westerly winds remain gusty for much of the day, and with wind gusts expected to be over 40 mph at times, temperatures will feel a lot colder than what the thermometer reads.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Future wind gusts through the day tomorrow shows winds picking up between 25 to 30 mph during the morning hours of Friday, with wind gusts only increasing going into the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph at times during the afternoon hours tomorrow, resulting in a blustery and cooler feeling day. Winds aren’t expected to last the entire day, with wind gusts eventually lightening up tomorrow evening, with clearing skies and colder temperatures returning to the region going into Saturday.

Future Wind Gusts (1 PM Friday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening’s forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

