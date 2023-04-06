Pockets of Freezing Drizzle Likely Before Temperatures Increase this Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. We saw some snow showers develop into the region as we headed into the afternoon yesterday, but the snow took a while to accumulate. Overnight most places saw a transition to some mixing and freezing rain. The freezing rain has continued this morning, so it’s likely we will be dealing with icy conditions and slick spots this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup continues to show the main center of low pressure associated with this system sitting off to the northwest. As it advances closer to the region, we will see some additional chances for isolated showers going through the course of the daytime starting off with some freezing rain and eventually transitioning to rain as temperatures increase. Once this system departs the region skies will begin to clear out and that will lead us to plenty of sunshine in store for the weekend.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

The National Weather Service continues to place the region into a Winter Weather Advisory through late this morning. That advisory does expire sooner for areas in southern Aroostook based on how this system is tracking as it exits the region. It’s likely areas in southern Aroostook won’t see any additional showers going through the rest of today.

Northeast Temperatures (WAGM)

This front has been impacting temperatures for most of the eastern United States. Areas in New England are on the cooler side of this front with temperatures in the low to mid thirties. The warmer side of this front has been providing areas to the south with temperatures into the fifties and even lower sixties. We will experience some of those warmer temperatures the further we go into the extended forecast.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Before we get to that point, locally our temperatures this afternoon will increase into the low to mid forties. Going hour by hour for you, a lot of the widespread precipitation has exited the region at this point, but slick conditions are likely going through the morning commute. The snow that did accumulate last night does have a layer of ice on top of it because of the freezing rain we have seen overnight. As we go further into the daytime, we will be seeing some chances for isolated showers starting off with freezing rain, but then transitioning over to some rain as temperatures increase. Skies will attempt to clear out as we head into the overnight hours however, I do think we will be dealing with more partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will only fall back into the lower thirties as cloud cover sticks around.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs only increase into the mid thirties resulting in some scattered snow showers going through the daytime. They will be quick to move towards the east, but they will likely create a quick dusting to the roadways.

