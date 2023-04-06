Special Meeting Next Week To Determine Future and Fate of Limestone Police Department

FILE IMAGE (WBNG)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There will be a Special Town Meeting on Wednesday April 12th to decide the fate of the Limestone Police Department, that’s according to a release from the Interim Town Manager Walt Elliott. News of the impending meeting was emailed to Newssource 8 Thursday morning. The meeting take place at the LCS/MSSM School Auditorium at 6:30 PM. Recently, in a town select board meeting the board unanimously passed a motion to disband the Limestone Police, according to interim Police Chief Jesse Cormier. That decision will need to be voted on by residents in a referendum before taking effect. Since taking over last September, Cormier says the hardest part of the job, and the primary reason for the department’s possible closure, is lack of staffing.

