Special Meeting Next Week To Determine Future and Fate of Limestone Police Department

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There will be a Special Town Meeting on Wednesday April 12th to decide the fate of the Limestone Police Department, that’s according to a release from the Interim Town Manager Walt Elliott. News of the impending meeting was emailed to Newssource 8 Thursday morning. The meeting take place at the LCS/MSSM School Auditorium at 6:30 PM. Recently, in a town select board meeting the board unanimously passed a motion to disband the Limestone Police, according to interim Police Chief Jesse Cormier. That decision will need to be voted on by residents in a referendum before taking effect. Since taking over last September, Cormier says the hardest part of the job, and the primary reason for the department’s possible closure, is lack of staffing.

Ice Accumulations
Snow Showers Arrive Late this Afternoon, Slick Travel Likely

