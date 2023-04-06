Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Abandoning Child 38 Years Ago

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Lee Ann Daigle, 55, has Plead Guilty to Manslaughter for abandoning Baby Jane Doe in December of 1985. She appeared in Houlton Superior Court on Thursday alongside her defense attorneys. Prosecutors from the Maine Attorney General’s Office laid out their case and the evidence they would have presented to a jury if the case went to trial. Throughout the reading, Daigle became emotional and wiped away tears with a tissue. Although she pleaded Guilty to manslaughter, according to Justice Stephen Nelson, a sentencing agreement was not part of the deal. A date for sentencing has not been set, but according to Justice Nelson, Daigle would face a maximum penalty of up to 20 Years in Prison.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.