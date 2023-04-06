Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Abandoning Child 38 Years Ago

Lee Ann Daigle
Lee Ann Daigle(WAGM)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Lee Ann Daigle, 55, has Plead Guilty to Manslaughter for abandoning Baby Jane Doe in December of 1985. She appeared in Houlton Superior Court on Thursday alongside her defense attorneys. Prosecutors from the Maine Attorney General’s Office laid out their case and the evidence they would have presented to a jury if the case went to trial. Throughout the reading, Daigle became emotional and wiped away tears with a tissue. Although she pleaded Guilty to manslaughter, according to Justice Stephen Nelson, a sentencing agreement was not part of the deal. A date for sentencing has not been set, but according to Justice Nelson, Daigle would face a maximum penalty of up to 20 Years in Prison.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New World Record Ice Carousel
New world record for the largest ice carousel has been set in the County
After their daughter was stillborn, Keiran Massey and his fiancée, Carla Watson, placed her...
Ex-hospital workers accused of throwing away ashes of stillborn infant
Susan Kochanowski
Caribou Woman Charged with Murder, Arson in Water Street Fire
Elaine Boulier
Mars Hill Superintendent to appear in court in June on alleged criminal charges
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

The Town of Houlton and Houlton High School are utilizing the Civic Center to allow the Shires...
Houlton High School teams utilize the Millar Civic Center
FILE IMAGE
Special Meeting Next Week To Determine Future and Fate of Limestone Police Department
Howard Paradis will be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in October
Howard Paradis talks about his career
New World Record Ice Carousel
New world record for the largest ice carousel has been set in the County