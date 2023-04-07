Presque Isle High School’s Mark White named MIAAA’s Athletic Administrator of the Year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle HIgh School Athletic Adminisrator Mark White has been named the Athletic Admininistrator of the Year by the Maine Interscholastick Athletic Administrators Association. White received the award last night at the Samoset.

White is very involved in both the Aroostook League and Penobscot Valley Conference and serves on several Maine Principals; Association and MIAAA Committees.

Mark White:” I am quite lucky to work in two conferences, the Aroostook League and the Penobscot Valley Conference. They are all good people and we all are like minded and want be sure we are providing good opportunties for our student athletes and training for our coaches. Just to enhance the high school experience.

White is very actice in the Aroostook League and is always willing to help out other schools in the league whenever he can

(Tim Watt):” He does a lot for Presque Isle High School and for the Aroostook League in bringing up the state championship games.

(Ron Ericson):” He hosts a lot of different things. He has taken on leadership role statewide. He has been active nationally and doing all kinds of things. Networking has done nothing but help us. We have a huge turnover in our Athletic Directors and he is that the new ones look to for help and advice.”

White oversees spors at both Presuqe Isle HIgh School and MIddle School and is not only

an advocate for the student athletes in Presque isle, but also for student athletes throughout the state and that is one of the reasons he has served on numerous MAAAA and MPA committees over the past 12 years

White:” The Maine Principals’ Associatoin relies on AD’s to serve on committees and work at championship games. I have been lucky over the last 12 years that I have been able to do it. It’s not something I have to do, but something I get to do. It’s part of helping out and being sure that the student-athletes are well taken care of.”

White says that he is able to serve on several state committees because of the support of not only his family and Assistant Debbie Ackerson, but also because of the support of the SAD 1 Administration

White:” I can’t say enough about Dave Bartlett at the HIgh School and Ben Greenlaw and the School Board. They support this deparment, not just me, but they support the coaches, the kids. As far as I am concerned it is the best place to work because of that support and they understand the importance of athletics.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.