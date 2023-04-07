Medical Monday: Endometriosis

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Endometriosis is a chronic condition that can affect women starting at age fourteen and older. It’s the focus of this week’s Medical Monday with Vanessa Symonick.

Dr. Louis Wesley: " There’s different theories as to how you can get endometriosis. Is it that the tissue goes retrograde back down the fallopian tube? Is it what we call a denova generation where it just starts? But a family history is significant. "

Dr Louis Wesley is an OBGYN at AR Gould and talks about endometriosis and some of the signs of the disease. Endometriosis is a chronic disease found in women during their menstruation cycles typically starting at age fourteen when the lining shedding inside your uterus somehow gets inside the body. The most common sign of endometriosis is severe amounts of pain before during and after the cycle, but Dr. Wesley says those aren’t the only signs that you may have the condition.

Dr Wesley: “If she’s sexually active, she may notice that she’s having trouble with pelvic activity. Some of these patients will show up with infertility. Some of these patients they can present interestingly”.

He says if not treated or diagnosed early endometriosis can cause some complications to the body.

Dr. Wesley: “The key is to try and diagnose it as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the worse it can get cuz it is a chronic condition. The tissue inside the body can start proliferating causing a lot of inflammation. That’s where if it takes too long to diagnose, she can end up with a lot of pelvic pain, infertility.”

Everyone’s way of treating the chronic condition can be different, but the first thing to start with is an anti-inflammatory medication such as Tylenol or Ibuprofen. Because the condition stems from your natural hormones, some may require a birth control pill which can help to bring down a woman’s natural hormones and use artificial ones to control it.

Dr Wesley: “The goal would be to stop your cycle for at least six to nine months. That’s what the treatment options should be centered around. But again, they need to be individualized.”

He adds if you think you may have the condition start by contacting your primary care physician and then consulting an OBGYN. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

