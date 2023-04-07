Scattered Snow Showers and Breezy Conditions Expected Throughout the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Cloud cover stuck around for most of the daytime yesterday and we saw some isolated showers develop into the region. Because temperatures by the afternoon reached into the forties a lot of the snow we did see had a chance to melt onto the roads and we saw the isolated showers fall as rain. Clouds have attempted to break apart this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a backdoor cold front to our north. That will provide us with some chances for scattered snow showers going through the daytime. Not only will it provide us with the scattered snow showers, but it will cause our temperatures to cool off considerably and we will be looking at some breezy conditions going throughout the day. Once we do get through this front, clouds will begin to break leading us to more sunshine in store for the weekend as we have a stronger area of high pressure to our west.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, partly cloudy skies continue through the course of the morning. The better chance for any scattered snow showers developing will be centered towards points north and going into the mid to late morning and afternoon. Anything we do see will be quick to move off to the east and won’t have the chance to amount to much. Areas that don’t see the snow showers will continue to have partly cloudy skies. Eventually we do see an end to the scattered snow showers in time for the evening commute resulting in some cloudy skies to start. However, as we head into the overnight hours, skies will begin to clear out. Because of clearing skies, our overnight lows will fall back into the mid to upper teens.

Wind gusts will continue to increase the further we go into the daytime. We start during the mid morning with gusts above the twenty mph mark. Going into the late morning, that’s when we continue to see those gusts pick up in intensity. There will be a point during the afternoon where some spots could see gusts as high as forty mph. Winds attempt to subside the further we go into the overnight hours, but even then we will only see a return to gusts into the upper teens and lower twenties. This will also impact our feels-like temperatures or wind chills going through the daytime.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs result in cooler than average temperatures with most spots into the upper twenties and lower thirties. We will see few clouds if any going through the daytime, but there will be some to start as skies will be partly cloudy through the morning hours.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and a Happy Easter!!

