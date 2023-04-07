PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

There may be snow in the forecast, but spring has officially begun and so has the early planting season. Vanessa Symonick spoke with a local farm about how to start your own plants early and the preparations they do at the farm.

Katie Shannon: “Once flowers start coming in, we just get to planting because we have tons of flowers. So, the faster we can plant them the better.”

Katie Shannon and Kristi Goughan are managers at Goughan’s farm where preparations are well underway for the spring planting season. They say it’s important to make sure you don’t plant too early in the season because snow and frost can still happen well into May.

Kristi Goughan: “So we usually say a week or two after Memorial Day. That’s when it’s mostly safe to start planting outside. Anything before that, you’re taking a chance.”

Shannon: “Last full moon of May or first full moon of June. That’s when your plants will be safe from frost.”

The USDA divides the United States into plant hardiness zones ranging from 1a to 13b based on average minimum temperatures and the last date of the frost. Here in the county, most places fall between zones 3b and 4a indicating average minimum temperatures between -35 and -25 degrees. To avoid losing plants due to cooler temperatures, the farm uses wood to heat their greenhouse at an appropriate temperature for the plants and uses multiple fans to circulate the air around it.

Kristi Goughan: “We use a wood boiler and that pretty much heats all of our greenhouses. And then we clean up, bleach everything down, make sure it’s ready.”

And there are some steps you can take if you want to start your own plants at home early in the season.

Shannon: “For planting at home, or if you’re really itching to get planting or some flowers going, I would definitely recommend using heating mats at home or maybe even grow lights. Starting them in the sunniest window.”

Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.